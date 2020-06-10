Boylan Catholic issues statement after former students social media comments

Boylan Central Catholic High School in Rockford posted a statement to their Twitter account on Thursday, June 4.

The school said they are aware of comments made on social media by former students, comments that highlighted racist beliefs that were in direct opposition to the teaching of the school and the Catholic Church, according to the statement.

"While we vehemently oppose racism in all its forms, theses recent social media posts have made us realize that we can do more to combat racial injustices within our community," according to the statement.

After quoting the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the post continued to address the social media comments.

"Although we can't control the messages that have surfaces, we can take steps to improve and change the way we educate our school community on issues of race and inclusivity," the statement continued.

The post said that steps to improve won't happen overnight.

"We are committed to reviewing our current practices, identifying possible solutions and implementing new strategies moving forward," the statement continued.

The school added that family members and peers also share a responsibility in having conversations about racial and social justice.

"The recent rhetoric of a few does not represent the beliefs of the Boylan community as a whole," the statement said.