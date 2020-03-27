Boris Johnson tests positive for the coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

An official spokesperson broke the news, saying that Johnson is reportedly showing mild symptoms but did test postiive for COVID-19. He is currently under self-isolation.

The news comes as the United Kingdom is the latest country to see a wave of new cases of the coronavirus, after Prince Charles announced he tested positive earlier this week. Earlier this month, a health minister in Johnson's government also tested positive for the virus.

