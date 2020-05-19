Boone reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new recoveries

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is announcing 5 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Boone County is now at 318 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were also announced, still standing at 14.
Areas of Concern:
-- Symphony Northwoods
-- Park Place of Belvidere
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 9 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 17 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 56 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 45 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 46 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 57 cases: 50-59 age group
-- 25 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 26 cases and 5 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 26 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 10 cases and 1 death: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
Boone County also reports 153 cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Testing Sites in Boone County:
Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Physicians Immediate Care
1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited