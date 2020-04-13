Boone county confirms three new cases, Ogle County confirms two new cases

The Boone County Health Department announces three new cases of COVID-19 Monday involving a resident in their 20s, a resident in their 40s and a resident in their 70s. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 14.

The Ogle County Health Department has identified two more positive cases of COVID-19 involving one individual in their 50s and one in their 60s. The department says further details about the individuals will not be released to the public to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 27 in the county.