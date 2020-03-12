Boone and Winnebago County Courts remain open despite coronavirus concerns

The Winnebago and Boone County Courts of the 17th Judicial Circuit remain open despite COVID-19 concerns.

The circuit courts says they are taking preventative measures by cleaning the courthouses, disinfecting railings and doorknobs. Certain patrons may be asked to wear masks if they're observed coughing or sneezing the courts say.

The courts also say they are working on ways to minimize summoned jurors to limit exposure. If a summoned juror is sick they're asked to call the number listed on their jury summon.

Marriages are still able to be performed however no one other than the couple is allowed to attend the courthouse says.