Boone and Stephenson Counties report new positive COVID-19 cases

The health departments in Boone and Stephenson Counties are reporting new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

In Boone County, they confirm two additional cases of COVID-19 involving an individual in their 50s and an individual in their 60s. These two new cases bring the total in the county to 16 positive cases.

In Stephenson County, health officials confirm one additional case of COVID-19 involving an individual in their 60s. This brings the county total to 9 positive cases.