Boone, Ogle, Lee and Stephenson counties issue latest COVID-19 reports

Counties across northern Illinois release the latest totals for people impacted by the coronavirus in their area.

The Boone County Health Department added 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, putting its total at 415; 222 of those people have recovered. The county's death toll holds at 16.

More than 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Lee County are listed as recovered. The total number of positive cases is at 79; the county reports one death from the virus.

In Ogle County, health leaders report 202 positive cases of COVID-19. The death toll in that county is at two.

The latest figures from Stephenson County show 193 positive cases with 87 of those patients recovered. It also lists two deaths from COVID-19.