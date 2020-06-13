4 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Il. (WIFR) -- The Boone County Health Department confirms four new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 526 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County and a total of 19 deaths.

Areas of concern include Park Place of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods.

 