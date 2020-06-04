Boone County shows its strength through t-shirt fundraiser

A lot has happened to Boone County over the last few months. The coronavirus attacked Symphony Northwoods and the closing of the Chrysler Assembly plant placed hundreds without a job. However, the community is coming together stronger than ever.

Boone County has adapted the #BooneCoStrong as a way to connect the community through social media. The Belvidere Chamber of Commerce held a fundraiser to create a t-shirt with the hashtag on it. It includes all the towns in the county in the shape of the state.

It's a way to show support throughout the community and small businesses. Belvidere chamber is excited things are starting to get back to normal.

"I think the businesses are having a hard time, but they are really excited that everyone has started to open up. We have some great outdoor cafes in Belvidere. You're able to go sit out in front of Dairy Ripple and have ice cream. You can go over to Firebox or Sushi and eat outside on their beautiful patio. I think we have a lot that people can still do right now."