Three new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and one new death from Symphony Northwoods

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- Boone County is announcing three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Boone County is now at 469 total positive COVID-19 cases. One new death was also announced, stemming from Symphony Northwoods. The total deaths now stand at 18, with 12 of those involving residents from Symphony Northwoods.
Areas of Concern:
-- Symphony Northwoods
-- Park Place of Belvidere
12 cases come from in-congregate settings from an area of concern and 6 cases come from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 15 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 33 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 80 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group
-- 80 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 83 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group
-- 77 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group
-- 37 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 27 cases and 6 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 26 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group
-- 10 cases and 2 deaths: 90-99 age group
-- 1 case: 100+ age group
Boone County also reports 259 cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Cases by zip code:
-- 390 cases: 61008
-- 45 cases: 61065
-- 17 cases: 61012
-- 7 cases: 61011
17.7% of the confirmed cases stem from congregate living, 10.87% from food and manufacturing businesses and 71.43% stem from community spread.
Testing Sites in Boone County:
Crusader Community Health
1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Physicians Immediate Care
1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited