Three new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County and one new death from Symphony Northwoods

Boone County is announcing three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Boone County is now at 469 total positive COVID-19 cases. One new death was also announced, stemming from Symphony Northwoods. The total deaths now stand at 18, with 12 of those involving residents from Symphony Northwoods.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

12 cases come from in-congregate settings from an area of concern and 6 cases come from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 15 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 33 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 80 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 80 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 83 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 77 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 37 cases and 3 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 27 cases and 6 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 26 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 2 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Boone County also reports 259 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Cases by zip code:

-- 390 cases: 61008

-- 45 cases: 61065

-- 17 cases: 61012

-- 7 cases: 61011

17.7% of the confirmed cases stem from congregate living, 10.87% from food and manufacturing businesses and 71.43% stem from community spread.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited