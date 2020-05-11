Boone County reports one new COVID-19 death at Symphony Northwoods

The Boone County Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Sunday.

Officials say that death was a resident at Symphony Northwoods. This now marks the 8th COVID-19 death at the senior living facility in Belvidere.

Symphony Northwoods is considered an area of concern for the coronavirus, after 20 staff members and 49 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, there have been 12 deaths in Boone County, and 203 positive cases of COVID-19. So far, 36 people have recovered from the virus.