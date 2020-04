The Boone County Health Department says a 7th case of COVID-19 is confirmed in the county, a man in his 80s.

The other six cases involves one in their 30s, three in their 40s and two in their 50s.

This comes on the same day as Illinois announces that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up. There are now 13, 549 cases in Illinois with 380 deaths.