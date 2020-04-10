Boone County reports COVID-19 case in long-term care facility

The Boone County Health Department reports a positive case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility.

It had previously listed one in an assisted-living site. That brings the total in the county to eight confirmed cases and one death.

The two sites affected include Symphony Northwoods and Heritage Woods of Belvidere. Both locations chose to release the information in the best interest of its residents and staff. They say they are working with the health department to increase safety measures.