Boone County reports 19 additional cases of COVID-19

Boone County is announcing 19 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Boone County is now at 164 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were announced, still standing at 11. 7 of the 11 total deaths in the county stem from residents at Symphony Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere.

14 of the positive cases involve staff at Symphony Northwoods and 41 involve residents at Symphony Northwoods.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 8 case: 0-9 age group

-- 7 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 19 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 19 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 20 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 35 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 15 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 16 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 17 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 7 cases: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 146 cases

--61065: 13 cases

Boone County also reports 34 cases have recovered from COVID-19.

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited