Boone County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A resident at Symphony Northwoods in Belvidere has died of COVID-19, according to the Boone County Health Department.

This comes as the department announces 14 new positive cases in the county. One of those positives being a staff member at Symphony Northwoods and four are residents.

Boone County now has 69 positive cases and 8 deaths. 69 people have recovered from the virus.

At Symphony Northwoods, four residents have died, while seven staff members and 18 residents have tested COVID-19 positive.

