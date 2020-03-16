Boone County is taking precautionary steps on primary election day

Boone County is instructing all Election Day judges to routinely clean all voting equipment and make sure they are washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Along with staying home if they are not feeling well.

Each polling station includes hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, touch screen wipes, stylus pens, gloves, and signs to remind people to wash hands after voting.

Boone County Board Chairman, Karl Johnson spoke with us, "All these steps we're doing, sometimes they sound drastic, but they're precautionary steps we're taking to mitigate the situation and help slow the spread of this so we can all return to our normal lives as soon as possible."

