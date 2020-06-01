Boone County fair has officially been canceled for 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boone County Fair is canceled for the concern and safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers and more.

In a Facebook post (see below), it says on Saturday, May 30, the board was recommended to follow the Boone County Health Department and other community leaders and cancel the 2020 fair. The Boone County Fair Board has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic data along with local, state and federal health officials.

Officials say there is significant evidence that the virus spreads very quickly when people are in densely populated areas.

The Boone County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in Illinois, with the 2019 fair exceeding 222,000 people in the 6 days of the event,

Officials say fair donors have entrusted the fair board with their fund and wished for the fair not only heading into 2021, but for years to come. The 2021 fair is scheduled to take place on August 10-15, 2021.

You can read the full letter from the Boone County Fair Board and trhe Belvidere Chamber of Commerce at the bottom of the article.