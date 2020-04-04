Boone County confirms its first two positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Boone County Health Department has identified its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Officials say the cases are both adults, one in their 30s and one in their 50s. Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families.

These cases confirm the presence of COVID-19 in our county. These cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread in the community.

Healthcare partners and first responders in Boone County have been in close communication with the Boone County Health Department and the regional colleagues to monitor, respond, and help limit the spread of the disease.