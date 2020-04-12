Boone County confirms its 11th positive case of COVID-19, resident in their 20s

Boone County announces one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday. This case involves a resident in their 20s.

The new cases marks the 11th total case of COVID-19 in Boone County, which also has one death.

Illinois now has 20,852 cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 720 deaths.

 