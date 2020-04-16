Boone County confirms four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Boone County Health Department confirms four new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

The four new cases involve one individual in their 20s, 2 in their 60s and 1 in their 70s. The total number of cases in Boone County is now at 20 with no new deaths.

 