Boone County cancels 2020 Farmers' Market and Wellness Fair

COVID-19 forces the Boone County Health Department to cancel this year's Farmers' Market and Wellness Fair that was scheduled for July.

This is the first time the event has been canceled in its 11-year history.

"This year, due to the risk of COVID-19 here in Boone County, it is not safe for large in-person gatherings at this time," said Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department public health administrator. "Since we are concerned that this risk will continue into the summer and that the planning efforts for this event usually start at the beginning of the calendar year, we felt that canceling this event, although a disappointing choice, was our only option."

The health department hopes the event will return in 2021.