Boone County announces two new deaths from COVID-19, 11 total cases at Symphony Northwoods facility

The Boone County Health Department announces two new cases that are also fatalities from COVID-19 involving a resident in their 20s and a resident in their 60s.

Officials also say that Symphony Northwoods long term care facility in Belvidere is now an area of concern in the county. There are 6 cases involving staff in the long term care facility, 5 cases involving residents and 2 deaths in the home involving residents.

Boone County is now up to 34 positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths total from the virus.