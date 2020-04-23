3rd resident at Symphony Northwoods long-term care in Boone County dies from COVID-19

Boone County is announcing 10 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 55. One new death involving a resident in their 80s was also announced that was a resident at Symphony Northwoods. This brings the total to 7 deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 0 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 1 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 8 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 5 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 9 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 10 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 8 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 5 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 7 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 2 case: 90+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 44 cases

--61065: 10 cases

Symphony Northwoods in Boone County remains an area of concern, as 6 staff members and 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 3 residents from Symphony Northwoods also have passed away from the virus.