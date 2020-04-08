Boone County announces its first COVID-19 related death

The Boone County Health Department says that a resident in their 80s has died from complications of COVID-19. Officials with the department say the family gives permission to release the gender of their loved one with this statement, "She was a brave soil who will be missed greatly by her family and friends."

"I am deeply troubled by the news that we've lost one of our own: the first COVID-19 related death in Boone County," says Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator. "Boone County is with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory.”

The health department previously announced that this resident had tested positive for COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in the county is at seven.

Healthcare partners and first responders in Boone County have been in close communication with the Boone County Health Department and regional colleagues to monitor, respond, and help limit the spread of the disease.