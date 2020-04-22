Boone County announces 4 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 45 cases

Boone County is announcing four additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 45. No new deaths were announced, the total still sitting at six.

The Boone County Health Department also says they will breakdown the cases by zip code and age. Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 0 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 0 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 8 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 4 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 9 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 10 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 7 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 4 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 2 cases: 80-89 age group

-- 1 case: 90+ age group

The breakdown of positive cases by zip code is as follows:

--61008: 35 cases

--61065: 9 cases

Symphony Northwoods in Boone County remains an area of concern, as 6 staff members and 6 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 2 residents from Symphony Northwoods also have passed away from the virus.