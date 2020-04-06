Boone County Sheriff's investigating shooting between two men in Poplar Grove

One man is taken to the hospital after a shooting late Monday afternoon in Poplar Grove.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department got a call just after 4 p.m. Monday for a shooting in the 300 block of Cress Creek Trail in Poplar Grove. Once there they found one man shot and took another person into custody.

Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernst calls this a domestic dispute. The man taken to the hospital is currently in critical condition and Illinois State Police will help with the investigation.