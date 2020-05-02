Boone County Sheriff's Deputy passes away from apparent heart attack

The Boone County Sheriff's Office announces the sudden passing Deputy Scott Bowers, age 37 after suffering from an apparent heart attack on Thursday at home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bowers was a 12 year veteran of the force and spent most of his law enforcement career working as an undercover narcotic detective. He was also a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force.

