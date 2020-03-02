Boone County Health Department prepares for coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. continues to rise local health departments create plans to protect area residents from the virus.

"Our overall goal as a community is to protect almost 54,000 people who live here in Boone County," said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

For the past several months the Boone County Health Department says it's worked hard to keep the community updated on the coronavirus.

"We just continue to work day today to keep us updated as we can and push out any prevention or protection information that we need to in our local community," Mehl said.

Mehl says there’s a low risk for the spread of the virus but, her staff will train to handle it and she advises the community to take extra precautions.

"Practicing the same guidelines we proactive this time of year for the prevention and protection of the public when it comes to seasonal influenza spread,"

Mehl's suggestions are to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash your hands and disinfect objects and surfaces you touch.

"Those are really the best ways in which we can contain the further spread of any communicable disease of this nature,” Mehl said.

The health department is also in talks with local emergency services to reinforce the county's plan.

"We've been working with them hand and hand for several months with the possibility of the virus coming to Boone County,” said Boone County Sheriff David Ernest.

Ernest believes education is the best way to protect yourself.

"With our health department that's informing the people and information our public all of our partners have to be on the same page if that comes to our community," Ernest said.

The health department sent letters on Monday to businesses, schools and faith-based groups providing information to stay virus-free.