Boone County Clerk issues polling site update

In an effort to protect elderly residents, Boone County will move some polling sites in the area for the March 17 primary.

If you previously voted at Park Place Manor Recreational Center, you will now move to the Belvidere VFW Post 1461, 1510 W. Lincoln Ave. That site is for Belvidere Ward 5.

Voters in Belvidere Ward 9 will move from the Shadley Apartments to the Boone County Board room, 1212 Logan Ave.

Earlier this week, the county clerk moved the site for Belvidere Ward 16 from Heritage Woods to the Poplar Grove Airport, 5151 Orth Road.

Early voting continues from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16 at the Boone County Clerk's office, 1212 Logan Ave.

If you have any questions, please call 815-544-3103.

