Boone County postpones juror trials this week due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Boone County has suspended all juror trials for this week. This comes from an announcement from Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith.

Anyone summoned to be a juror for the week of March 16 does not need to report to the Boone County courthouse during that week.

People who have questions are asked to call the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office (815)544-0868 or the Boone County Circuit Clerk (815)544-0371 during normal business hours.