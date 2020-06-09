Boone Co. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Boone County is now at 514 total positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, that's up from 512 on Monday.

No new deaths were announced, meaning the total still stands at 19.

Thirteen of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.

There were no new recoveries, the number now stands at 318.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 20 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 37 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 86 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 83 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 97 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 81 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 42 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 29 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 28 cases and 7 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 4 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group