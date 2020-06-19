Boone Co. clerk to send apps for vote by mail ballots

The Boone County Clerk’s office will be mailing applications to receive ballots in the mail to registered voters for the November 2020 general election.

Voters eligible to receive a ballot must have voted in in the November 2018 general election, April 2019 consolidated election or this year’s general primary election. These will be mailed out no later than August 1, according to the Boone County Clerk's Office.

Any person who has registered between March 18 and July 31 will also receive the same application in the mail. You may also request a ballot by mail electronically here.

Clerk Stapler is encouraging any person who has not registered to vote do so as soon as possible.

You can register in person at the Boone County Clerk’s office or online here. If you have moved or changed your name, you must notify the clerk’s office to change your voter registration.

Election Day and early voting will still be available for the November general election. Early voting will begin Sept. 24, in the Boone County Clerk’s office. You can contact the Boone County Clerk’s office at 815-544-3103 or email at elections@boonecountyil.org.