No new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Boone County is now at 528 total positive COVID-19 cases on Monday.

No new deaths were announced, meaning the total still stands at 19.

Thirteen of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.

There were no additional recoveries, the number still stands at 391.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 20 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 38 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 91 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 84 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 99 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 84 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 43 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 28 cases and 7 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 10 cases and 4 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group