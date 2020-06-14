Body found in Loves Park

The Winnebago County coroner's office is investigating after a body was found in the 7000 block of Windsor Lake Pkwy in Loves Park.

The office responded to the area and were directed to where the body was found in Windsor Lake.

At this point the coroner's office can not tell whom this is as it appears that the body is in advanced stages of decomposition. Further studies and investigation are pending.

The death is under investigation by the Loves Park Police Department. An Autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.