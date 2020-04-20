Board Chairman Frank Haney expects Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order to be extended past May 1

Continuing his tradition at every health department press briefing, Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney made some sports analogies to describe the current COVID-19 situation in Winnebago County.

"If this were a baseball game, we are in the second or third inning, not the 9th," County Board Chairman Frank Haney said Monday. He says the action to shut down the economy in Illinois throughout the end of March and April did save lives. However, he did mention it did pack-a-punch to local businesses.

Haney also expressed his frustration with the bigger stores around the county being quite crowded over the weekend, even with social distancing guidelines in place.

“We can make mistakes in going too fast, like reopening the economy. We could probably even make mistakes in going too slow. We cannot have just a business-centric solution in the near future or just a public health-centric solution,” Haney said.

At the end, Haney mentioned the state total number of cases topped 40,000 which is enough to fill an MLB stadium.