Blood supply shortages possible both locally and nationally

Blood donations across the country are dipping as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says donations are needed now more than ever to stock up on their supply.

Fears surrounding the coronavirus are creating a shortage of blood donations both locally and nationally.

“Our concern is that we could have a national shortage,” said Rock River Valley Blood Center Director of Operations Heidi Ognibene. “If we don’t have enough donors to come in here to Rockford we’re not going to have enough to meet our own needs let alone the country.”

Jim Coffey is Rockford resident and donated his 23rd gallon of blood today. He says the coronavirus isn’t scaring him away from donating.

“It makes me feel good,” said Coffey. “I guess since I can give it it just seems like the right thing to do.”

Ognibene reminds people that despite concerns about being near large groups of people with the coronavirus the people that are coming to donate blood should be healthy as those are the donations they’re looking for. She also reminds people that the virus is a respiratory issue and can’t be spread through blood donations.

