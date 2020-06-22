Blood donors offered McDonald's drink voucher

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is partnering with McDonald’s to provide a free drink voucher to all donors through the Labor Day holiday.

The voucher is good for a small Minute Maid slushie or small soft drink and will be available at all four donor centers and mobile drives. They can be redeemed at northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin McDonald’s locations, according to the RRVBC.

"COVID-19 also continues to cause present and future blood supply challenges, as many businesses that would normally host blood drives remain closed or are hesitant to host drives," according to the RRVBC.

The blood center needs to see 700 donors a week to maintain an adequate local blood supply and claims it is currently only seeing 500 donors at its fixed sites each week.

“We are proud to partner with McDonald’s to provide refreshing drinks this summer to our valued donors,” Lisa Entrikin, CEO of the Rock River Valley Blood Center said. “Summer creates some challenges for the blood center as donations decrease due to travel and other summer commitments, and we hope the drink vouchers will encourage individuals to give when we need it most.”

Healthy individuals are urged to continue to make and keep donation appointments because the local blood supply is critically low. With blood already on the shelves that saves lives — blood has a 42-day shelf life — maintaining a sufficient blood supply is considered essential by the RRVBC to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment.

Appointments are still preferred and encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed as long as donor centers and blood drives can comply with social distancing requirements.

You can schedule a donation here, via the myRRVBC app or by calling 815-965-8751. Organizations are also encouraged to call about hosting blood drives to help support the community need.