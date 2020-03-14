Blackhawks, Bulls pay for gameday employees during COVID-19 outbreak in full

Rocky Wirtz and Jerry Reinsdorf are stepping up to make sure all 1,200 gameday employees at the United Center are paid during the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA suspended the rest of their season on Wednesday night. The NHL followed suit on Thursday.

The entire sports world, including March Madness and the upcoming baseball season, is on pause during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The joint statement from Wirtz and Reinsdorf reads, "The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. Our employees, whether they be front office staff, or our approximately 1,200 day-of-game staff, are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together."