Blackhawk Technical College employees to help colleagues affected by furloughs

Blackhawk Technical College employees take steps to help colleagues required to take furloughs.

In a news release today, the Janesville, Wisconsin, college announced it will expand the use of a shared bank of paid time off to include vacation and personal leave.

Currently, eligible employees can use earned vacation/personal time during the furlough and continue to receive a paycheck.

The shared bank helps employees who do not have enough leave time to cover the mandatory furlough days or those who can’t perform their jobs remotely.

The college is requiring all full-time, non-faculty staff to take five days of furlough between May 10 and June 30. They can take the days consecutively or one at a time.

Blackhawk employees also have access to a sick bank where employees can donate their sick time to others who may need it.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a Safer-at-Home order March 18, forcing classes online and closing the campus to most employees.

“We have considered many options, but we cannot continue to accommodate staffing levels at 100 percent while the college remains closed to the public. We are faced with unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic and must make intentional short-term changes to help lessen our financial and operational impact,” said Tracy Pierner, president of Blackhawk Technical College.

