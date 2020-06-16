Black Sabbath selling 'Black Lives Matter' shirt

Famous metal band Black Sabbath is now selling a Black Lives Matter shirt, with the words in the style of the cover of 1971's "Master of Reality."

Styled in the "Masters Of Reality" font, the legendary band apparently decided to release its own version of the design. All profits from the sold shirts will go to the Black Lives Matter organization.

The shirts are available for pre-order for $25 and will be shipped around July 14, according to social media posts from Black Sabbath on Twitter and Facebook.