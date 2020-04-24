Bipartisan Group of Senators call for relief for rural broadcasters, newspapers

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are part of a group of 74 legislatures calling on the Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought to support radio and television broadcasters and local newspapers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter the senators say in part, “Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs, and more to all corners of the United States. In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information. It is important that local media are able to continue to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic so that Americans are able to stay up to date with the latest news and information.”

