Beware of scams during COVID-19 pandemic

In desperate times, scammers are out and look for ways to steal information or money online. The Better Business Bureau continues to receive reports of scams.

covid scams

Officials say most of the scams will include misinformation about coronavirus intended to scare people. The scammers might try to sell reusable masks, test kits or vaccines.

Some tips to spot these scammers are to watch for emails appearing to be from the CDC. Do not click any links, as they could download a virus to your device. They also suggest ignoring online offers for vaccines or test kits.

For accurate and updated information on COVID-19, disregard emails and instead check the CDC and WHO websites at www.cdc.gov or www.who.int.