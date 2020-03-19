Beware of scammers using the novel Coronavirus as a way to trick consumers

According to the Better Business Bureau, new scams target consumers through text messages. The scammers claim to be government employees offering to put $1,000 checks into bank accounts by clicking a link that actually contains a digital virus.

With millions of people working from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, cyber criminals are targeting weaker home securities to steal financial and personal information. Whenever the details of receiving the money are released, the BBB assures that consumers will never have to do the following:

1. Pay anything upfront to get this money. No fees, no charges, no nothing.

2. Provide your social security number, bank account or credit card number. Anyone who asks is a scammer.

3. Listen to anyone who tells you they can get you the money now. He or she is a scammer.

The BBB says to avoid paying anything up front, providing personal information or listening to people claiming they can provide money now.