Betty White Christmas film, 'Harry and Meghan' movie coming to Lifetime

Adored actress, Betty White, will star in a Christmas movie on the Lifetime network.

The Lifetime network announced a number of new projects on Friday morning, including an untitled Christmas film with everyone's favorite 98-year-old actress.

According to a news release, White will star as a woman who "helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: is she secretly Mrs. Claus?"

Lifetime network also plans to release a third film about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

With a working title of "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace," the project will follow "the couple's controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown after the birth of their son Archie," according to the news release.

The TV movie will follow 2018's "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance" and 2019's "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal."

The latest movie to the Harry and Meghan franchise "details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms," according to the news release.