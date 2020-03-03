Bernie Sanders to appear at rally in Rockford

Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the top Democratic candidates for president, will be in Rockford a week before the state's primary.

Bernie Sanders (Cutout Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sanders will become the first 2020 presidential candidate to pay an official visit to the Forest City.

According to his campaign's official website, Sanders will host a rally on Tuesday, March 10 at the Coronado, 314 N. Main St.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for the free event, and the rally will run 12:30-2 p.m.