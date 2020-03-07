Bernie Sanders cancels Rockford rally originally scheduled for Tuesday

Senator Bernie Sanders cancels a rally that was supposed to occur on Tuesday at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Citing scheduling constraints from a post from his campaign on Facebook​, the Democratic presidential hopeful was supposed to speak at 12:30 p.m.

According to the advisory, Sanders is still expected to travel to Chicago for a scheduled 1:30 p.m. rally in Grant Park Saturday.

Chicago's event is free and open to the public. The Illinois Democratic Primary is March 17.