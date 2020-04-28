Belvidere's Fiat Chrysler will be closed indefinitely for now

FCA, General Motors and Ford Motor Company are working with UAW union to set timelines to gradaully re-open. An earlier report​ stated that some American auto plants had a target date of May 18 to restart production.

In a statement sent to 23 News, the FCA said "As a global FCA family, we are sharing best practices that have enabled the restart of operations at our plants in China and this week, with the support of the unions, at our Italian plants. These robust protocols, aligned with CDC and WHO recommendations, include confirming the daily wellness of our workforce and temperature monitoring, redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing, expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations and making the wearing of masks mandatory."

The FCA said it is important that their employees feel confident that all precautions have been taken to ensure their facilities are safe, secure and sanitized when production resumes. For right now, the plant will remain closed and the FCA is re-evaluating new plans to resume operations in the United States now.

FCA in Belvidere said, “In light of the updated state stay in place orders, the Company is re-evaluating its plans to resume its North American operations and will communicate new restart dates in due course.”