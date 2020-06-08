Belvidere mayor, PD meet with protest organizers

Protest organizers met with the Mayor of Belvidere and the Belvidere Police Department on Saturday.

The administration team for the Belvidere Social Justice & Peace Society met with the Belvidere Police Department and Mayor Mike Chamberlain to discuss details and plans for a Solidarity Walk and Peace Rally, according to the Belvidere Police Department in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The Social Justice and Peace Society has a great message of bridging the communication gap between city leadership and community as well as finding positive ways to develop a stronger Belvidere and Boone County community, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

"We are still hashing out all the details but we are looking towards the next few weeks to make this happen," according to the Belvidere Police Department.

The police department claims to have another meeting scheduled for the upcoming week. Once additional details are worked out the police department will keep the community informed through their Facebook page.