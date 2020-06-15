Belvidere man pleads guilty on drug charges

Felix Whiteside, 52, of Belvidere, pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance on Friday.

Whiteside sold cocaine to another individual on three separate occasions in 2017, according to the Boone County State's Attorney Office.

Sentencing is scheduled before the Honorable C. Robert Tobin III on Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The offenses are Class 1 felonies. Due to his prior record, Whiteside is subject to a Class X sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release, according to the Boone County State's Attorney Office.