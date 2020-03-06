Belvidere Schools issues Coronavirus guidelines for students traveling abroad for spring break

If you are traveling outside of the United States and attend Belvidere Schools, your child may get an excused absence upon return after spring break.

The Belvidere Community Unit School District 100 is telling students who travel abroad, to countries with a widespread coronavirus outbreak, they’ll get a 2 week excused absence upon return.

In a letter from Superintendent, the district is saying this policy is just a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The letter states in part, "While the risk still remains low in Illinois and Boone County, it continues to be a fluid situation. New countries are being added to the travel restriction list which is impacting recommendations to schools regarding students returning from these countries."

Both the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department are recommending that any student who travels to one of the countries that has the CDC's Travel Warning Level 3​, which includes China, South Korea, Italy and Iran to stay home for two weeks when returning to the United States.

The extended absence will be excused, according to the school district. You can read the full statement from the district here​.